Latest dashboard shows no new cases

Spread the love













The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has received no new reports from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) or the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) as of Sunday 27th September 2020.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and one (101) with six active cases.

Meanwhile, the Ministry wishes to make a correction to the publication of the dashboard which was issued on September 25th 2020 regarding the total tested and total samples taken columns.

The pending results should have been one hundred and eighty-four instead of one hundred and eighty-eight which was added.

As a consequence, the total tested column is two thousand, six hundred and ninety-seven (2697) while the total sample tested column is two thousand, nine hundred and forty-nine (2949).

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.