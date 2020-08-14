Latest dashboard shows 1 new confirmed case and 7 new recoveries

Blood sample tube positive with COVID-19 or novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 12th August, 2020 at 6pm.

Of the forty-three samples tested, forty-two were negative and one was positive.

Meanwhile, seven new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to eighty-three.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-three with seven active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.