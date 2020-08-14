Latest dashboard shows 1 new confirmed case and 7 new recoveries

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 12th August, 2020 at 6pm.
Of the forty-three samples tested, forty-two were negative and one was positive.
Meanwhile, seven new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to eighty-three.
Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-three with seven active cases.
The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.