Latest covid-related victim was unvaccinated

The latest person to die after contracting Covid-19 was not vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Albert Duncan, Medical Director at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, said the 59-year-old female had underlying health conditions.

Observer understands that the woman died at 3pm on Wednesday September, 8 – the same day she was admitted to the hospital.

She is the 48th person who would have died after being infected with the virus in Antigua & Barbuda but the fourth person so far this month.

On September 2, a 60-year-old-male died at the hospital while a 64 year old male died in Barbuda on his way to the hospital. Three days later on September 5, a 34-year-old female also died at the hospital after contracting covid.

Of the 537 active covid cases, 33 people have been hospitalised to date.