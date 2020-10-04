Latest Covid-19 dashboard reveals 1 new case and 2 new recoveries

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 2nd October 2020 at 6pm.

Of the twenty-six samples sent to CARPHA, one returned positive while twenty-five were negative.

Meanwhile, two recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to ninety-six.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and seven (107) with eight (8) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.