Latest Covid-19 dashboard reveals 1 new case and 2 new recoveries

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 2nd October 2020 at 6pm.
Of the twenty-six samples sent to CARPHA, one returned positive while twenty-five were negative.
Meanwhile, two recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to ninety-six.
Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and seven (107) with eight (8) active cases.
The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.