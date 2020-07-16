Latest airline schedule released

Flights are slowly returning to Antigua and Barbuda almost four months after borders were closed in a bid to contain the coronavirus.
Below is the latest schedule for international airlines into VC Bird International Airport, as released by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation.
Also included below are reopening dates for the twin island nation’s hotels.
Airline schedule
Air Canada – 1 Sept-26 Dec – Saturdays
American Airlines – 4June – 31Dec – MIA – Daily
25 Oct – 31 Dec – New York JFK – Saturdays only
Mid Dec Charlotte NC – Saturdays only
British Airways – 4 Aug- 27 Oct – LGW- Arrival: Thursdays and Saturdays (Overnight) Departure: Fridays & Sundays
Caribbean Airlines – 25 July- – Dec Barbados/Antigua/Jamaica – Mon & Thurs
Delta – 4July- 31 Dec – Atlanta GA – Saturdays Only
JetBlue – 2 July- 31 Dec – New York JFK – Thursdays & Sundays
United – 12 Sept – 31 Dec – Newark NJ – Saturdays Only
Virgin Atlantic – 28 Oct – LHR – Wednesdays & Saturdays
West Jet – TBD – Toronto
Hotels reopening dates
Admirals Inn – Gunpowder Suites – Open
Antigua Village – Open
Buccaneer – Open
Heritage Hotel – Open
Cocobay Resort – Open
Cocos Hotel – Open
Hodges Bay – Open
Tamarind Hills – Open
Hammock – Open
Sandals Grand Antigua Resort – Open
Siboney Beach Club – Open
The Escape at Nonsuch Bay – Open
The Villas at Sunset Lane – Open
Nonsuch Bay Resort – Open
The Great House – 1 August
Ocean Point Resort – 22 October
Jumby Bay – October
Carlisle Bay Resort – 10 October 10
Blue Waters Resort – 1 October
Galley Bay Resort & Spa – October
Barbuda Belle – November
The Inn at English Harbour – November
The Verandah Resort and Spa – 1 November
Curtain Bluff Resort – 24 October
St. James’ Club – 14 October
Admirals Inn – 4th quarter
Hawksbill Resort – 4th quarter
Keyonna Resort – TBC
Anchorage Inn – TBC
Antigua Yacht Club Marina – TBC
Copper and Lumber – TBC
Hermitage Bay – TBC
Lamblion Apartments – TBC
Mill Reef Resort – TBC
Pineapple Beach Resort – TBC
South Point – TBC
Starfish Jolly Beach – TBC
Sugar Ridge – TBC
Starfish Halcyon – Closed for Renovations