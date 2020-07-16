Latest airline schedule released

Spread the love













Flights are slowly returning to Antigua and Barbuda almost four months after borders were closed in a bid to contain the coronavirus.

Below is the latest schedule for international airlines into VC Bird International Airport, as released by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation.

Also included below are reopening dates for the twin island nation’s hotels.

Airline schedule

Air Canada – 1 Sept-26 Dec – Saturdays

American Airlines – 4June – 31Dec – MIA – Daily

25 Oct – 31 Dec – New York JFK – Saturdays only

Mid Dec Charlotte NC – Saturdays only

British Airways – 4 Aug- 27 Oct – LGW- Arrival: Thursdays and Saturdays (Overnight) Departure: Fridays & Sundays

Caribbean Airlines – 25 July- – Dec Barbados/Antigua/Jamaica – Mon & Thurs

Delta – 4July- 31 Dec – Atlanta GA – Saturdays Only

JetBlue – 2 July- 31 Dec – New York JFK – Thursdays & Sundays

United – 12 Sept – 31 Dec – Newark NJ – Saturdays Only

Virgin Atlantic – 28 Oct – LHR – Wednesdays & Saturdays

West Jet – TBD – Toronto

Hotels reopening dates

Admirals Inn – Gunpowder Suites – Open

Antigua Village – Open

Buccaneer – Open

Heritage Hotel – Open

Cocobay Resort – Open

Cocos Hotel – Open

Hodges Bay – Open

Tamarind Hills – Open

Hammock – Open

Sandals Grand Antigua Resort – Open

Siboney Beach Club – Open

The Escape at Nonsuch Bay – Open

The Villas at Sunset Lane – Open

Nonsuch Bay Resort – Open

The Great House – 1 August

Ocean Point Resort – 22 October

Jumby Bay – October

Carlisle Bay Resort – 10 October 10

Blue Waters Resort – 1 October

Galley Bay Resort & Spa – October

Barbuda Belle – November

The Inn at English Harbour – November

The Verandah Resort and Spa – 1 November

Curtain Bluff Resort – 24 October

St. James’ Club – 14 October

Admirals Inn – 4th quarter

Hawksbill Resort – 4th quarter

Keyonna Resort – TBC

Anchorage Inn – TBC

Antigua Yacht Club Marina – TBC

Copper and Lumber – TBC

Hermitage Bay – TBC

Lamblion Apartments – TBC

Mill Reef Resort – TBC

Pineapple Beach Resort – TBC

South Point – TBC

Starfish Jolly Beach – TBC

Sugar Ridge – TBC

Starfish Halcyon – Closed for Renovations