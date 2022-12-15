Late Roy Gregory goal set up Swetes victory in Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Swetes FC were 2-1 winners over SAP FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division football competition on Tuesday.

Playing at the FA’s technical centre on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway, Azinho Solomon put Swetes ahead on minute 43 when he collected a long pass out of defense on the left side of the field before outpacing a defender and slipping his effort past the helpless SAP custodian, Daniel Freeland.

SAP was however back on levelled terms just seven minutes later when Tyrique Tonge sneaked in behind the Swetes defense before latching onto a loose ball and hitting towards the far post.

Former national player Roy Gregory snatched the winner three minutes from time when he capitalised on a spill by the SAP goalkeeper just in front of goal to hit across the line.

Also at the FA’s technical center, Young Warriors beat ABAYA 4-1 in the Second Division.

Reuben Ruebel was in a goal-hungry mood with goals in the minutes four, 69, 71 and 84 to end the contest with all four of his team’s conversion. Zidane Smith had a double for ABAYA with strikes in the 66th and 68 minutes.

Also in the Second Division, Golden Grove defeated Freeman’s Village 3-1 at Golden Grove. Precious Francis, Terrence Spencer and Darryl Samuel were all on target for the victors while Kahlique Kellman had Freeman’s Village’s lone goal.

In the other match played on Tuesday, Attacking Saints defeated FC Master Ballerz 3-0 at Mack Pond. Andre Ephraim, Ronaldo Fenton and Devonta Kirk Genan all scored once for the All Saints men.