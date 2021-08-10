Late night date lands man $1500 fine

By Elesha George

A young man has been fined $1500 for breaching the mandatory curfew while trying to get home after a movie date with his girlfriend.

Cordon Edwards was driving to All Saints village at around 11.20 pm on August 9, when he was stopped by police who were patrolling the streets.

He told the officers that he had just driven his girlfriend home after they went to the movies and had drinks afterwards. He was arrested and taken to the police headquarters.

Edwards was later charged with failure to comply to the mandatory curfew established under the Public Health Act.

In handing down the sentence, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke considered that the man pleaded guilty to the offence and did not waste the court’s time.

He has agreed to pay the court in $500 installments until the debt is paid off. In default, he will be sentenced to one month in prison.