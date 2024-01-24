Late Harrigan strike secures Premier Division point for Bullets

- Advertisement -

Pigotts Bullets played from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Garden Stars when the two teams clashed in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division on Monday.

After playing to an uneventful first half at the FA’s technical centre on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway, Garden Stars took the lead in minute 59 via a Wilden Cornwall Jr conversion. The Liberta men however found themselves a player down just eight minutes later when Tarek Charles was red-carded for violent conduct.

Bullets drew level in the 76th minute when Kimon Harrigan struck from close range, securing a point for the Pigotts’ men.

The point moves Garden Stars to 11 points from seven matches and sixth on the 16-team standings, while Bullets edges to six points after the same number of showings and 11th on the standings.