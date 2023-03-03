Last year’s crime stats show increase in acquisition offences and dip in homicides

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The year 2022 consisted of a large number of acquisition crimes, specifically larceny.

This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney yesterday on the Connecting with Dave Lester Payne show. He said there had been a surge in those types of offences although he was not able to provide exact figures.

Rodney disclosed that while some of the incidents were minor, they are equally criminal.

“In some cases, those items in value look very insignificant but at the end of the day they are crimes and we had to register them,” he said.

The top cop said that police are concerned about “the number of persons who have no respect for persons’ property”.

“So, you have stealing even with in business places like at workplace; persons are coming to report that they left their phone on their desk and it’s missing. You’re in an open space or you’re at the beach, you put your bag on the beach, you get a swim, somebody takes your bag,” he detailed.

Rodney however stated that some of the thefts are crimes of opportunity caused by “carelessness on our parts”.

For example, he said in 2022 a number of gas tanks were stolen as well as items left on verandahs.

Meanwhile major crimes like homicides and rape dipped in 2022.

Rodney also said there were 10 murders last year in comparison to 16 in 2021, and two of the killings from 2022 were double homicides.