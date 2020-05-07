Lance Gibbs’ critique of Rahkeem Cornwall scored ‘nought’ says Kenneth Benjamin

Former West Indies fast bowler Kenneth Benjamin says Lance Gibbs’ criticism of Rahkeem Cornwall’s bowling is off the mark and shows that he is out of touch with the modern game.

Benjamin, 53, made his remarks on Mason and Guest in Barbados on Tuesday.

Gibbs, who took 309 Test wickets, while playing for the West Indies between the late 1950s and early 1970s, speaking on Mason and Guest on April 21, was critical of the current crop of spin bowlers in the Caribbean.

“They’re not spinning the ball,” he said.

Asked his thoughts on Cornwall, who has taken 13 wickets in the two Tests and 303 First-Class wickets in 62 matches, Gibbs said, “How can you take two steps and bowl? Where is your rhythm, where is that rhythm?

“As a spin bowler, you have got to use the crease, you have the return crease and you have the stumps, you have to bowl between those two.”

His comments sparked debate across the Caribbean with many, including retired fast bowling great Curtly Ambrose, coming to the defence of the giant spinner from Antigua.

On Tuesday, it was Benjamin’s turn to rush to Cornwall’s defence.

“What he spoke about for Rahkeem Cornwall was bowling off two paces. That is one of Rahkeem’s strengths. No rhythm, he hurries the batsmen, he gets through his balls quickly,” said Benjamin, who is the bowling coach for the West Indies U19 squad.

“The fact that Lance Gibbs was concerned about it just goes to show you how far out of the game Lance Gibbs is.

"Lance Gibbs is 85 years old, I don't think he is in tune with what is going on in modern-day cricket, and he went away thinking that he was onto something but for me, he scored nought."