Lake recovering well after kidney transplant

Eustace “Teco” Lake, the sitting member of parliament for the St. John’s Rural South Constituency, said his health condition has improved significantly since a successful kidney transplant on January 19.

Lake spoke during OBSERVER Radio’s Snakepit programme on Monday night for the first time since the procedure.

“I am doing well,” the minister replied when he was asked about his condition by the programme host.

He also sought to clarify what Lionel “Max” Hurst, government’s chief of staff, described as a complication that occurred during the surgical procedure.

Days after the procedure was completed, Hurst told the media that the transplant was plagued by complications and the team took longer than expected to complete the procedure.

However, Lake explained, “It was not a complication. There was some bleeding, which occurred because there was an artery that they did not discover at the front. And, so, when they stitched back up the area, it was bleeding from the back.”

He said he was sent back into surgery to repair the artery, and he is at home resting since his release from the hospital last Saturday.

The housing minister has been ill for over a year due to a failing kidney.

In January 2017, he was hospitalised at a private medical facility, but was later rushed to Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) after his condition worsened.

He was also placed in a medically induced coma and later on dialysis due to his failing kidney.

He found a donor late last year and had the transplant on Friday, January 19 at the hospital.

Lake said his long-time friend, Sharee Phillip, donated the kidney to him and she is recovering well from the surgery.