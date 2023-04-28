Lady Shoul turns 100 today  

- Advertisement -

Marie-Louise Younis – who later became Lady Shoul – becomes the country’s newest centenarian today.

She was born to Lebanese merchants Antoine and Sophie Younis in Guadeloupe on April 28 1923.

Marie-Louise spent her childhood in Dominica where her family moved to when she was six months old. She arrived in Antigua at the age of 12.

She later married well-respected Antiguan John Ferdinand Shoul, a businessman affectionately known as ‘Sir Ferdie’, with whom she had four children – John, Charles, Elena and David. Her nurturing nature was later extended to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She played a role in the community by coaching and training Carnival queen contestants at her residence in Newgate Street. Lady Shoul remains strong in her faith and is known for the compassion and care she gives to the underprivileged.