Lack of elder care facility in Barbuda raises concerns

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The absence of an elder care facility or nursing home in Barbuda is causing significant challenges for the island’s aging population and their families, according to local nurse, Jenita Cuffy.

In a recent interview, Cuffy highlighted the pressing need for such a facility to support Barbuda’s elderly residents.

Currently, elderly Barbudans who require full-time care often face difficult choices. Many are left alone at home for extended periods while family members are at work.

In more advanced cases, seniors are sent to facilities in Antigua, separating them from their community and making regular family visits challenging.

“Imagine your mom, dad, or grandparents in Antigua. You have to be here working, and your family member is in Antigua in a home. How does that affect them? Because you can only visit them once every blue moon,” Cuffy explained.

She emphasized that loneliness and neglect are significant factors in the deterioration of elderly health.

Isolation can have profound and detrimental effects on the elderly, significantly impacting their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

When seniors are separated from their families and communities, as is often the case for Barbudans sent to care facilities in Antigua, they may experience increased rates of depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline.

The lack of regular social interaction can lead to feelings of abandonment and loss of purpose. Physical health may also suffer, as isolated seniors are less likely to engage in regular exercise or maintain proper nutrition.

Moreover, the absence of frequent family visits can result in a disconnect from their personal histories and cultural roots, potentially accelerating memory loss and diminishing their sense of identity.

As Cuffy noted, there’s a risk that when family members finally visit, the elderly might not even recognize them.

Cuffy is passionately advocating for the establishment of an elder care facility on the island, sharing that while they have a building that could house the facility, funds are needed to repair and outfit the structure for use.

She suggests that even a day-care center for the elderly would be a significant improvement, providing a space where seniors can socialize and receive care until family members return from work.

The lack of local elder care options not only affects the quality of life for Barbuda’s seniors, but also places additional stress on working family members who struggle to balance caregiving responsibilities with their jobs.

Cuffy expressed her willingness to spearhead such an initiative if given the necessary resources.

“If I can just get a building and staff, I will readily get that done,” she stated.

As Barbuda’s population ages, the need for adequate elder care facilities becomes increasingly urgent.