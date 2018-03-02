Labour party makes new promises

New Story

The Antigua Barbuda Labour Party launched its 2018 manifesto this morning as the nation heads into the general elections set for March 21.

In the 34-page document entitled “Vision 2023 and beyond,” The Gaston Browne led-ABLP, which is seeking a second consecutive term in office, promises to reduce Corporate Tax to 20 percent.

Speaking at the launch, Browne told the attendees that the document is designed to “improve the living standards of the people of Antigua and Barbuda. To ensure that we expand the economy and to put the people of Antigua and Barbuda to work.

The ABLP manifesto also had a note similar to what Browne stated. It reads, “The ABLP remains committed to the view that the income of the individual is best left in his/her pocket. Persons can use income to buy land, build homes, care for the needs of their children.”

The manifesto also delves into plans for developing the agriculture, health, education and housing sectors among other things.

It is also promising to spend over EC$20 million on scholarships.

In chapter one, the party touts its accomplishments and in chapter two, it lists a number of promises it failed to deliver from its 2014 election manifesto, along with the excuses for not doing do.

Chapter three outlines the party’s vision and promises to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.