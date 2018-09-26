Labour Department bids farewell to long-time staff member

Dependable, confidential, humble and a woman of integrity were just some of the words used to describe Deputy Labour Commissioner B. Jacinta Daley, who proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Tuesday after dedicating over 30 years to the civil service.

On Monday, a farewell ceremony was held in her honour to bid her a fond farewell.

In a statement issued to the media, Attorney General and Minister of Labour Steadroy Benjamin reminisced on his time working with Daley.

The minister noted that the deputy labour commissioner was always a “tower of strength” within the Labour Department and spoke of her quiet and

respectful demeanour. He also thanked Daley for her years of service and wished her all the best in her retirement.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Stacey Gregg-Paige said that during the short time she has worked with Daley, she “found her to be a pleasant and supportive individual. When called upon, she was able to quickly share her knowledge and experience of the Labour Department and labour relations in Antigua and Barbuda”.

Gregg-Paige also attributed this to the over 30 years which Daley has worked within the Labour Department.

Daley was first appointed to the post of Labour Inspections Officer, Labour Department, effective October 9, 1984, 34 years ago, ten (10) years later, on December 1, 1994, she was appointed Senior Labour Inspections Officer where she was responsible for the Labour Inspectorate.

On August 1, 2005, she was appointed to the position of Senior Labour Employment Officer where she was responsible for the Work Permit among other areas within the Labour Department. Daley’s, appointment as Deputy Labour Commissioner became effective September 1, 2006. And it is from this position she has retired, serving in that capacity for 12 years.

Throughout her years at the Labour Department, Daley also acted in various other capacities, including that of Labour Commissioner.