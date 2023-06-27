‘Know your numbers’: Public to benefit from free health screenings

Members of the public are set to benefit from a series of free health fairs being hosted by the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS), beginning on Wednesday.

The initiative, entitled the ‘5-Stop Road Show Community Health Fair’, will occur at four locations across Antigua, and one in Barbuda. The health fairs in Antigua will run from 2:30pm to 6:30 pm, while the screening on the sister isle will begin at 8:30am and end at 2pm.

The first stop will be at the Old Road Primary School on June 28, followed Pares Primary School on July 5, then Five Islands Primary School on July 12. The next stop will be in Barbuda at the Sir McChesney George Secondary School on July 19. The last stop will be at Cedar Grove Primary School on July 26.

Examinations including general health checks such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol checks will be on offer, along with prostate screenings, breast exams, and eye checks.

“We’re encouraging persons to know their numbers, take part in healthcare activities, because knowing your numbers is very important,” Josina France, Manager of the Prevention Unit at the Medical Benefits Scheme, told Observer AM yesterday.

She stated that knowing one’s numbers such as blood pressure and body mass index allows one to gauge their health which helps maintain good health, or take steps necessary to improve it.

France said nutritionists will be on hand to provide free health counselling to help individuals with meal planning.

Also available at the event will be physical activities for the children in attendance, a mental wellness corner where domino, warri and rounders will be played, and a pain management session.

France encouraged the general public to participate in the upcoming health checks.

“All we encourage you to do is leave your home and come. It’s free…our lovely staff will be there to provide you with a registration form…to participate in all the screening activities that we have,” she said.

Over the years, the Medical Benefits Scheme has promoted various physical activities, fitness walks, public health screenings, and health symposiums.