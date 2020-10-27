Knighthood is ‘an honour’ – Molwyn Joseph

Spread the love













Health Minister Molwyn Joseph says his forthcoming knighthood – set to be conferred during this year’s Independence celebrations – is an honour.

“I am deeply honoured to have been recognised as having made some significant contribution to the development of Antigua and Barbuda. It is an honour that I will continue to cherish, and continue to do the hard work and maintain my commitment to nation building,” Joseph told Observer today.

The knighthood confirmation came from Prime Minister Gaston Browne during Monday’s National Heroes Day commemorations.

Browne first hinted at the move in June, commending the minister for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. However, the suggestion was met with mixed views from the public.