The Big Scores

Kite-boarder Tiger Tyson battles dull conditions to get top 25 finish at Euros Championships

Tiger Tyson competes in the European Championships.

By Neto Baptiste

National kite-boarder, Tiger Tyson, finished in the top 25 at the recently held European Championships, as he continues his bid to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Competing in France, Tyson finished 23rd from amongst 150 competitors representing 30 countries.

Speaking with Observer media following the event, Tyson said competitors were unable to race for two days of the event due to unfavourable conditions.  

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have a lot of wind, so we had two full days of no racing out of five and after the first day I was quite happy with my performance, but I definitely saw that I could come up a few places if we had some more racing. After the first day we had two days of no wind, so we couldn’t race, and then, on the fourth day we had some racing but I wasn’t in the right mood I guess because after two days of no racing so I didn’t perform the way I wanted to,” he said. 

The athlete, who has his eyes set on the World Championships set for Sardinia Italy, next month, says he is expecting an even bigger and more competitive field.

“The World Championships is going to consist of even more competition than the Europeans, so it is definitely not going to be any easier, but again, I would definitely love to get into the top 20 but my aim is to stay within the top 15 countries so let’s say there are four French guys in the top 20, they would only count as one country so one of my aims is to keep Antigua as a top 15 country because I am not 100 percent sure, but 15 is the rough they are saying will go to the Olympics,” Tyson said.

In his last outing, Tyson won a bronze medal at the French National Kite Foiling Championships held late August.

