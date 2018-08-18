Kipyegon Bett: Kenyan runner suspended after “failing to submit” to a drug test

August 18, 2018 BBC Sport The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Kenyan middle-distance runner, Kipyegon Bett, has been provisionally suspended from competition for “refusing or failing to submit” to a drug test.

The 20-year-old, who won bronze over 800m at last year’s World Championships in London, will not be able to compete until a hearing has been conducted.

The action was brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The body replaced world governing body, the IAAF’s former anti-doping department, in April 2017.

In July, the AIU released details of 120 cases to protect the sport’s “integrity and reputation” and for increased “transparency.”

Kenyan marathon runner, Samuel Kalalei, and compatriot, Lucy Kabuu, are currently on the list for those facing hearings after both tested positive for a prohibited substance.

The AIU says it will make public every stage of the process of dealing with doping tests going forward, rather than only publish details when proceedings are complete. 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.