King Spracket retains police Calypso Crown

By Elesha George

Constable Ewart “King Spracket” Nedd has retained the title of the Police Calypso King for 2022. He let off a boisterous yell as the MC announced that his song “Bring Up the Rear” had won the judges over on Wednesday night.

Spracket graced the stage outfitted in a police uniform with a wide and round derriere, evocative of his song. He skillfully masked the phrase ‘bring up the rear’ which is a term used in policing, often in the marching bands, to signal the officer who is at the back of the group.

His song which was written by Carlton Charles however implied that in order for a police officer to get a promotion, he must submit to the desires of his superior.

Even the other winners shared in his victory, singing along to his winning rendition when the night was over.

“It was a good competition and we actually enjoyed the comradery that we had on stage,” Senior Sergeant Clint ‘Pahnampanana’ Spencer said, to which Jerry ‘De Daggar’ Peters agreed. “We tried to outperform him because he actually had the most popular song. We knew we were challenging the reigning monarch so we had to come good,” he remarked.

Both men were runners up, with Pahnampanana placing second with his song “Promises” and De Daggar third with his song “Criteria for Promotion”.

Third runner-up trophy went to Inspector Verbin ‘De Instructor’ Peter who sang “Party Vibes”.

King Spracket, evidently elated at his win, said he enjoyed De Daggar’s song and was singing along during his performance. “I was sitting in the stand, everybody singing and laughing to his song,” he said.

De Daggar told Observer he composed the song in three weeks while Pahnampanana’s song was composed by Richie Francis. All three men plan to compete at the next police calypso competition.

The other performers included Constable Shamar Smith (Calypso Birdy) song entitled “Bun Dem”; Corporal Isarda Ogarro (I Queen) song entitled “Spade a Spade”; Constable Longley (Trooper) song entitled “Three Traffic Stooges”; Constable Matuomba (Matuomba) song entitled “Mr Crime”; Sergeant Renee Robert (Lady Roberts) song entitled “Drop out the Net”; Corporal Karen Silcott (Silky Smooth) song entitled “Good Woman”; Corporal Marcellous Etienne (Tanarda) song entitled “A Fool’s Paradise”; and Constable Amanda Moses (Amanda) song entitled “For your Security”.

Photos from 2022 Police Calypso Competition at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (photos by Elesha George)