‘King Short Shirt’ receives honorary degree from UWI

- Advertisement -

Iconic Antiguan calypsonian Sir MacLean ‘King Short Shirt’ Emanuel has been conferred with an honorary degree by the University of the West Indies (UWI).

It was presented to him at UWI’s graduation ceremony at the Five Islands campus on Saturday.

Among the 14 distinguished individuals who received honorary degrees from the wider UWI community this year, Sir MacLean was the only recipient from Antigua and Barbuda.

He is celebrated for winning over two dozen titles as a fierce calypso competitor and is considered a titan in his field.

In his acceptance speech, the 81-year-old expressed his humility at being divinely chosen and said he was blessed to have carried the mantle of Antigua and Barbuda’s culture for more than 60 years.

“To be the standard bearer of genuine Antigua and Barbuda music, an apex of calypso, a recipient of this precious title, requires dedication, determination, commitment, diligence, attention to detail, and aggressiveness,” he said.

Sir MacLean has won the annual calypso competition in Antigua and Barbuda a remarkable 15 times, achieving the feat of three consecutive wins and the unique distinction of three separate calypso ‘hattricks’.

He has been captivating audiences across the region for several decades with hits like ‘Lamentation,’ ‘Tourist Leggo,’ ‘Power and Authority,’ ‘Nobody Go Run Me,’ and the beloved ‘Vivian Richards,’ which holds a special place in the hearts of many Antiguans and Barbudans.

He said calypso had given him a unique opportunity to build Antigua and Barbuda’s identity and promote its talents.

“But more importantly, to embrace humanity, inspire others to aspire to the fullness of their human potential, to rally for the greatest good of our nation, to address social, economic and political issues of the day,” he added.

In recognition of his contributions to the promotion of the art form, the veteran singer received a knighthood from the Antiguan and Barbudan government in 2014.

The UWI campuses also honoured other notable figures in the entertainment industry, including soca star Alison Hinds at Cave Hill, Trinidad and Tobago-born R&B singer and actress Heather Headley at St Augustine, and Jamaican reggae legend Beres Hammond at Mona.

The honorary degrees coincide with the 75th jubilee celebrations of the regional university and were presented as part of the wider UWI’s class of 2023 graduation ceremonies.