King, Powell Make Half Centuries while Joseph Claims Three Wickets In West Indies 10-runs Triumph in Second T20I

By Neto Baptiste

Brandon King’s unbeaten 82 from just 52 deliveries, coupled with Rovman Powell’s 50 off 28 balls, and three for 39 off four overs from Alzarri Joseph, propelled West Indies to a 10-runs victory and a two-nil series lead against England in their five-match T20 International Series in Grenada on Thursday.

King, later named Man of the Match, smashed eight fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 157.69 on his way to 82 not out, while Captain Powell, coming later down the order, recorded three fours and five maximums in his knock of 50 off 28 balls, to see the home team to 176 for seven after they had, at one point, languished at 54 for 4 against the tourists.

King and Kyle Mayers put on 43 at the top of the order before Mayers was out caught off the bowling of Chris Woakes for just 17. Nicholas Pooran (5), Shai Hope (1) and Shimron Hetmyer (2) followed in quick succession before Powell joined King at the crease where the pair put on an 80-runs partnership before Powell was caught off the bowling of Sam Curran.

Andre Russell made 14 before he was bowled by Tymal Mills, while Jason Holder went for no score off the first ball that he faced.

Adil Rashid (2/11) and Mills (2/30) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

Joseph then led the West Indies defense, bowling brilliantly to claim three for 39 in his four overs, helping to restrict the visitors to 166 for seven in their 20 overs.

The Antiguan had opener Phil Salt caught by Powell for 25 before claiming the wickets of Will Jacks, caught by Holder for 24, and Curran, caught by Akeal Hosein for 50.

Hosein bagged two wickets of his own, claiming two for 24 in four overs. There was one wicket each for Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie.

The third T20 International will be contested on Saturday at the same venue.