Kids don costumes to mark milestone

Spread the love













Tiny tots dressed up as their favourite characters in celebration of Halloween and their graduation from pre-school.

The celebration for Little Flower Pre-School was held at Beach Limerz in Fort James last month.

Principal Kathy Shand said the fun event was to provide a little light relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In my speech, I reminded the children that they are like seeds which flourish in all seasons. They will sprout and grow tall in sunshine and in rainfall,” she told Observer.

“I’d like to thank all the parents for sharing all the wonderful little people who have attended Little Flower Pre-School over the 20 years since we opened our doors in September 2000.

“I want also to thank Beach Limerz for a job really well done in creating a magical afternoon for us,” she added.