A man and woman involved in the country’s first successful kidney transplant have celebrated another momentous occasion by tying the knot.

Six years after Marsha Hurst donated a kidney to Haden Browne, the pair wed on Hurst’s birthday last Saturday.

Friends, family and loved ones turned out to witness and celebrate the couple’s second union.

The transplant procedure took place on January 16 2017 at Mount St John’s Medical Centre.