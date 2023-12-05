Kentae Semper: Talk show host fondly remembered by family, friends and villagers

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Albert “Kentae” Semper, a talk show host and a director of the Central Board of Health (CBH), has been fondly remembered as a compassionate individual by his family and friends.

The 61-year-old was found unresponsive in his Toyota RAV4 on December 2 . Reports indicate that he had a medical emergency while driving his vehicle in Bendals.

His brother, Pastor Fitzgerald Semper, described him as a compassionate, yet direct individual.

“My brother was a people’s person. He was very direct. He was very strong in his opinion and he was a fun-loving person. He was also a very caring person [and] reached out to a lot of people,” he told Observer yesterday.

He spoke of Semper’s great love for his community and recalled one of many generous things he did.

“He was very much in love with his community, Bendals … he bought a bicycle one time and he called it the village bike. He would park it on the block and the guys would ride it when they felt like,” the pastor said.

Another thing he mentioned was his brother’s skill at football, which he considers one of many fond memories.

Many of Semper’s friends echoed similar sentiments via their posts on Facebook.

Jason ‘Bassue’ Peters, who mentioned their shared childhood, spoke of the unwavering support he received from the Bendals resident.

“Kentae was not only a childhood friend but also a brother who has supported me through every stage of life. Kentae was a true patriot, a leader, a father, a grandfather and a dear friend to many,” Peters said.

Renee Lawrence, another Bendals resident, briefly described the person she once knew.

“Kind, loving, respectful. These three words are just the tip of how to describe this man of character. The Bendals community has lost a legend. A true Rastaman in my eyes … he loved to laugh and loved people,” Lawrence said.

The Central Board of Health, where Semper served as a director until his death, also wrote a tribute.

“His passing comes as a complete shock to the board as he had undertaken a number of projects aimed at making the lives of the workers better … may his life remind us of what selfless service reflects and may he continue to rest in God’s presence,” the post said.

Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin told Observer she had known Semper since school days.

“He was always a cool guy, easy to get along with. He never thought he was above anyone; that’s why a lot of people love him so,” she said.

Semper was the son of John Semper and Albertine Williams. He was the brother of Estilyn Peters, Gwennette Peters, Novelle Williams, Hyacinth Browne, Rosemarie Williams, Bridgette Williams, Robertine Williams, Laurel Martin, Fitzgerald Semper, Dannette John, and Sanjoy Edwards.

He was also the father of two daughters and the grandfather of one.