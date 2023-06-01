Kenny Lewis: Cricket Association to address covers issue following rain-affected weekend

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Vice president of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) and head of the body’s competitions committee, Kenny Lewis, said the organisation will be taking steps to provide teams with adequate covers in the near future.

This, after a number of the Association’s two-day matches were delayed by a day when overnight rains on Friday left pitches across the country too wet for play, despite many of them being covered.

Lewis however said the current covers were issued to clubs over five years ago.

“The covers have served their dues because you’re talking maybe about five or six years ago. I cannot tell you that we’re happy with the way the covers were taken care of, and in the future, if we embark on a plan like that, we’d have to do some more policing as to how the teams manage covers,” he said.

The match between the Liberta Blackhawks and Bethesda Golden Eagles was the only one to bowl off at its scheduled 11:00 am start on Saturday, and play for two full days.

Lewis said that in many instances the teams were not to be blamed as vandalism and simple wear-and- tear may have compromised the quality of the covers over time.

“I know that Empire started behind the eight ball because the very first weekend they put on their covers somebody cut them in two. I know the covers for Bethesda came with a flaw and the flaw got worse as time progressed, but it’s been over five years or so. Some of the covers were stored in the open where the sun and rain would hit them, and that would cause them to deteriorate much faster,” the VP said.

Lewis, who is also president of the Bethesda Sports Club, however said that the Association encouraged teams to ensure pitches are always covered as they run the risk of forfeiting matches.

“Even if the covers are not the best, when you have a game, still try to cover the pitch because you have teams that will use that to their advantage where they are the home team, and things are not going your way and you realise the other team is going to get first innings so you simply leave the pitch uncovered although you have covers so we’re saying that is where you can be sanctioned and basically forfeit the game,” he said.

After seven rounds of matches in the two-day competition, Empire leads the standings with 58 points while Blackhawks are second with 48. All Saints Pythons lie third with 46, New Winthorpes Lions fourth with 44, and Pigotts Crushers fifth with 43.

Rising Sun Spartans are sixth with 35 points, Bethesda Golden Eagles are seventh with 33 points, Bolans Blasters eighth with 28 points, Jennings Tigers are ninth with 27 points while Combined Schools sit at the bottom of the standings with six points. All teams have played seven matches.