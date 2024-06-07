Kelly Friday sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter

- Advertisement -

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

A Bolans man who killed his uncle in 2021 has been sentenced to 12 years at His Majesty’s Prison.

After a trial that lasted three weeks, Kelly Friday was found guilty of manslaughter in March, for the September 2021 killing of his uncle, 50-year-old Selwyn Mannix following an altercation over a $50 debt.

Friday was being beaten by Mannix with a seven-foot-long wattle stick over the cash he apparently owed him, breaking Friday’s hand.

Friday initially attempted to run away while being beaten before deciding to defend himself by stabbing his uncle several times.

In a sentencing brief submitted to the court, the Crown conceded there had been a significant degree of provocation, meaning it did not deem a 35-year sentence – the highest possible for manslaughter – to be appropriate.

The prosecutors said there was never any question as to who started the fight, but it should be noted that Friday armed himself with a knife and stabbed his uncle in the back as he lay on the ground.

According to the brief, it’s the Crown’s belief that this particular stab wound was indicative of Friday’s intention to kill.

Yesterday’s sentencing had been delayed as the court awaited a social inquiry report to provide the judge with information about Friday’s character and circumstances.

Friday’s lawyer Wendel Alexander reiterated his intention to appeal the verdict.

He previously alleged “several mis-directions” given by the judge to the jury and hinted he was prepared to take the case as far as the Privy Council.