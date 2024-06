- Advertisement -

A Bolans man who killed his uncle in September 2021 was this morning sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Kelly Friday was found guilty of manslaughter in March after a trial that lasted three weeks.

He killed 50-year-old Selwyn Mannix following an altercation over a $50 debt at Point Wharf.

