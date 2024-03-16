Kelly Friday murder trial to resume Tuesday

- Advertisement -

The murder trial of Kelly Friday took an interesting turn on Thursday when doctors took to the stand.

They testified about the fatal altercation between Friday and his uncle, Selwyn Mannix, that occurred on September 11 2021 at Point Wharf.

According to the evidence presented so far, Friday allegedly stabbed Mannix multiple times after being beaten with a wattle stick over a $50 debt.

While defence attorneys Wendel Alexander and Wayne Benjamin Marsh initially suggested their client acted in self-defence, they introduced a new angle to their case during Thursday’s proceedings.

Doctor Narelle Magloire recounted Mannix’s arrival at the hospital, describing him as barely clothed and covered in blood with six stab wounds.

She pronounced him dead at 5.42pm, noting no signs of life.

However, during cross-examination, the defence raised the possibility that Mannix could have died from Covid-19, as no autopsy was conducted.

Doctor Christine Persaud’s testimony provided further intrigue as she detailed Friday’s injuries, including a 2cm wound requiring sutures and fractured bones treated with a cast.

She suggested that blunt force trauma could have caused his injuries.

However, she could not confirm whether a Covid-19 test was conducted on Friday.

The trial continues on Tuesday at 9am.