Keisha Schahaff to address World Spa and Wellness Convention

Wellness and spa operators across the globe will turn their attention to Antigua and Barbuda and the twin island’s wellness attributes when astronaut and wellness coach Keisha Schahaff appears as a keynote speaker at the World Spa and Wellness Convention (WSW) in London from March 2-4.

According to a release from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), WSW is Europe’s leading conference for the global spa and wellness industry, featuring a mix of keynote sessions, panel discussions and interactive workshops, designed to offer insights and education for industry leaders and their teams.

The ABTA’s Director of Tourism (Canada) and Wellness Pillar Lead Tameka Wharton said, “We are pleased to be part of this collaboration with the World Spa and Wellness Convention, that helps to strengthen Antigua and Barbuda’s position in the wellness space and allows us to gain connections with leading professionals internationally.”

Founder of World Wellness Weekend, and conference producer of WSW, Jean-Guy de Gabriac said, “Not only will Keisha share her preparation and experience as an astronaut, she will also convey with our international audience her positivity and ability to visualise and manifest dreams into reality”.

Scheduled for March 4, Schahaff’s address, ‘Manifest your full potential, life and health’ aims to inspire listeners to become pioneers of their own dreams.

Schahaff presently offers a space and wellness 12-week retreat—tailored for transformation. It is specifically designed to help individuals clear the blocks that keep them from feeling stuck while opening up avenues to achieve their dreams.

“So many wellness professionals focus their attention on their clients and forget themselves along the way. Self-care is not selfish, personal development and professional growth should not be out of reach for those who dream and work their way to manifest the best in this world.

“Keisha’s journey not only involves flying into space, but also coming back and sharing with others, so that they too want to open their minds and spread their wings,” de Gabriac added.