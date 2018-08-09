Keeping an eye on Bolt’s football efforts in Australia

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president, Michael Ricketts, says he has been paying close attention to the efforts of sprint legend, Usain Bolt, to make his mark as a professional football player, and that he would fully support a call-up to the national team, if the national coaching staff thinks he is good enough.

Ricketts, believes if Bolt can make the crossover from athletics to football, he would rewrite the history books and would be a big crowd puller and marketing tool for whichever team he chooses to represent.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the 100m and 200m, will be heading to Australia to try out for A-League team, Central Coast Mariners, later this month for an indefinite period. The trial was confirmed yesterday by both Bolt and the Mariners, which finished last in the 10-team league last season.

“I have been following it in the media and it is interesting. Jamaica is known all over the globe for its strength and pace and most times it is needed on the football field. So it’s not too far-fetched for Mr. Bolt to be a footballer of some quality,” Ricketts told The Gleaner during an interview yesterday.

“We always want a true representation and the best team to represent Jamaica. So if he is good enough, I would have no problem, I would entertain the thought. Mr. Bolt is known globally for his athletic exploits, so it would be an easy sell, because I am sure Mr. Bolt’s presence would easily fill the stadium as a footballer. (Jamaica-Gleaner)