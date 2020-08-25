Keeling Point Pier repairs begin

Spread the love













Much-needed repairs to a key city pier used by local fisherfolk are now underway.

Keeling Point Pier collapsed on Thursday sending fishermen and their precious day’s catch tumbling into the sea.

Many had complained for years of the decrepit state of the wooden pier which was initially erected years ago as a temporary facility. Frequently used by fishermen from the Greenbay, Donovans and Hatton communities, it had been earmarked for refurbishment months ago by Cabinet.

On Monday, the work being undertaken by Meridian Construction finally began.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the coronavirus crisis had delayed its onset.

“It’s a matter of priority and I do accept that there were some delays due to the Covid pandemic, however that issue should have been addressed,” he conceded.

Minister for Fisheries Samantha Marshall said her team would meet with fisherfolk after the work is finished to see how they can help them further.

The repairs are expected to be completed within a week.