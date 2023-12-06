Katalyna Fagan recipient of Guiding Light Award 2023

- Advertisement -

10-year old Katalyna Fagan received the 2023 Guiding Light Award during a brief presentation ceremony with Their Excellencies, Sir Rodney and Lady Williams at Government House on Monday.

The Grade 4 student of Grace Christian Academy was selected for the honour by the Girl Guides Association, on account of her commitment to community service and her willingness to assist – including packaging food parcels during Covid-19, as well as for hurricane relief.

Her drive for looking after shut-ins and the homeless is well documented.

In addition to excelling in academic and humanitarian endeavours, Katalyna is also a dancer, a musician and a stilt walker. She is described as having a “polite, humble and caring spirit” with a “loving and giving personality”.

Katalyna was the Guiding Light Brownie Section Awardee in 2022. The Guiding Light Award is bestowed by Their Excellencies each year, upon a deserving Girl Guide and Scout Association member.