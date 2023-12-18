Kane scored record 20th goal in 14 game in Bundesliga

- Advertisement -

Harry Kane scored a double to become the quickest player to ever reach 20 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich beat fourth-placed Stuttgart.

England’s Kane, in his 14th Bundesliga game, slotted Leroy Sane’s pass into an empty net within 90 seconds.

After Thomas Muller and Kim Min-jae had goals disallowed for offside, striker Kane headed in Bayern’s second from close range.

Kim netted the third with a header, his first goal for the German champions.

Kane has reached 20 league goals in 14 games, demolishing the old record set by Hamburg legend Uwe Seeler, who took 21 games to reach that mark in the Bundesliga’s first season back in 1963-64.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, then of Borussia Dortmund, was next with 22 games in 2020.

Kane is the second player ever to score 20 goals this quickly in a Bundesliga season, after Bayern and Germany legend Gerd Muller in 1968-69.

He moves four goals clear of the Bundesliga’s second top scorer, Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who barely had a chance at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern remain four points behind surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 earlier on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso’s side have not lost any of their 24 competitive games this season, a joint record for any German side from the start of a season – after Hamburg, who went on to win the title and European Cup in the 1982-83 campaign. (bbcsport.com)