Kamla concedes elections loss in Trinidad

(newsroom.gy) – Kamla-Persad Bissessar of the United National Congress has conceded a loss in Trinidad’s elections.

“After some days of reflection and monitoring of the progress of the election recount process, I am satisfied that the people have spoken and that Dr. Rowley and his party shall form the new Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I congratulate them and wish them the best,” she said in a statement.

Persad-Bisessar said she was disappointed and accepted “full responsibility for the result.”

She said pointed to Trinidad’s adversarial political system and said “now is the time for reconciliation and healing among our people.”

She said that some observers have been raising questions about her political future and some are keen to see her exit the political landscape.

“This is understandable as I have myself queried whether I should resign. This is not an easy job.

“You must accept responsibility for mistakes made whether you were aware of them or not, whether you had any control over them or not.

“And yes, some of them you make on your own – I lay no claim to infallibility. I accept full responsibility.

“Having consulted with my colleagues, it is clear that running away is not an option at this point in time.”