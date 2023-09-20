Kai Jacobs and Gabrielle DeSuza Headline Benna Girls Selections Ahead of Concacaf’s Road to W Gold Cup Opener

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) has named a 19-member senior national women’s squad ahead of Wednesday’s Concacaf Road to W Gold Cup opener against the Guyana senior women’s team at the ABFA’s technical centre on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Veteran midfielder Kai Jacobs headlines the selections with young and energetic forward Gabrielle DeSuza also included. Stalwart defender Nia Coates will also feature for Antigua and Barbuda, while two under-14 players — defenders Karmiellia Hughes and Denovia Jarvis — are also in the team.

Wednesday’s clash is expected to kick off at 4pm.

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls will compete in League B, Group A of the tournament and will face opposition from Guyana and Dominica.

In total, 34 Concacaf Member Associations will participate in the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup, excluding the two who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament (USA and Canada or Jamaica). These 34 teams were split into three Leagues (A, B, and C) according to their Concacaf Women’s Ranking as of March 2023 and sub-divided into groups at the official draw on May 17.

After 88 group stage matches, including home and away play within each League and group, the top finishers in each League A group (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 W Gold Cup Group Stage. Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each League A group (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each League B group (three teams) will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

Full squad: (Goalkeepers) Anik Jarvis and Jewel Harve; (Defenders) Zolique Samuel, Abisha Henry, Vernetta Jacobs, Rrisha Simon, Denovia Jarvis, Shakea O’Garro, Nia Coates, Karmiellia Hughes; (Midfielders) Kai Jacobs, Kevoncia James, Donesha Samuel, Breana Roberts, Nicelle Drew, Virginia Simon, Jada Benjamin; (Forwards) Gabrielle DeSuza and Ajahna Martin.

The team is coached by Astel Joseph and managed by Diane Warren-Anthony.