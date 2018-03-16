Justice Ephraim Georges has died

New Story

Justice Ephraim Francis Georges, a prominent Dominican, and a judge in several countries in and out of the Caribbean region, has died.

His son, Gregory Georges, confirmed that his 82-year-old father passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

The younger Georges said that his father was a very fair and forthright man who made decisions without fear or favour. He also said that the retired judge made a tremendous contribution to jurisprudence in the region.

“He made what he always thought were the best decisions despite the consequences to him personally. He served in many islands, but Antigua and Barbuda was always the base. He adjudicated in some landmark matters, some of which went all the way to the Privy Council,” Georges said.

Gregory Georges said that one decision, in particular, made in Tortola against a politician, was to his father’s personal detriment and he was reassigned, much to his disappointment.

Justice Georges was called to the bar of England and Wales at the Inner Temple in London in 1965 and served as a legal officer at Friends Provident in London from 1966 until 1971.

He returned to Dominica that same year and became the Registrar for the Courts. He was appointed as a magistrate some three years later and served in that capacity until 1976.

He eventually became Chief Magistrate of Dominica, before becoming a magistrate in Barbados in 1976.

In 1981, Justice Georges became the First Registrar of Titles in Barbados, before serving as a magistrate in Bermuda from 1984 to 1988. For three months in 1987, he was an Acting Justice on the Supreme Court of Bermuda.

He was a justice of the Supreme Court of the Seychelles in 1988 and 1989 before returning to the region to serve as a High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 1991.

Justice Georges also served on that court until 2003, including two years as an Acting Appeals Court Judge. He held several other positions before eventually retiring in 2012.

Gregory Georges said that despite his father’s busy schedule, he was heavily involved in the church, philanthropy and the community.

Georges concluded by saying that the family is appreciative of the outpouring of love that they have been receiving in their hour of bereavement.