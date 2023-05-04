Just keep swimming: Participants complete one-mile swim

- Advertisement -

Just keep swimming is the mantra of Dr Helena Jeffery-Brown and Lesley Davis of the Dolphin Swim Club, and they have been doing just that as participants in the Dolphin Swim Club Hawksbill Swim, which was held on May 1.

The event, according to a release, is a one-mile swim from the Hawksbill Beach, around the Hawksbill Rock, and back to the beach.

Club members were joined by Open Water Enthusiast Peter Wall who, along with Wayne Henry of the Dolphin Swim Club, swam twice the distance that day.

“The swimmers who took on the challenge were Bruce Williamson, Ajounte’ Williamson, Tahesia Drew, Sharon Browne, Ronald Henry, Calvin Edwards, Sanchez Greenidge, Shawn Greenidge, Sparkle Greenidge, Natalya Lawrence, Heidi Weste, Jalen Weste, Denise Edwards, Gabriella Judnarine, Jasmattie Judnarine, Condaisy Browne, Keon Emanuel, Phil Rose, Jahlic Edwards, Noelle Jurgensen, Olivia Jurgensen, Ryen Merchant, Guy Jurgensen, Jaiden Edwards, Andrea Edwards-Jurgensen, Vinesha Martin, Sherelle Pigott, Jahvin Edwards, Ivor “Spliff” Phillip, and Dr Nicole Roberts,” the .release said.

Meanwhile, for the first timers to open water distance swimming — Zahra McKinnon, Sonaya Prosper, Franklin Maynard, Karim Moore, Dr Desiree Antonio and Jordan Lawrence — the cross currents were challenging but rewarding, as each one achieved their personal best.

Congratulations to all the swimmers and special thanks to the lifeguards from the Beach Safety and Security Unit within the Ministry of Tourism for their continued support in ensuring the safety of all the swimmers.