‘Just call us’: NSWMA offers to collect bulk waste on appointment

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Residents who may have missed out on the scheduled pick up for the national bulk waste campaign are being advised to reach out to the office of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to have their items collected.

On Friday morning, the General Manager of the NSWMA, Daryl Spencer, told residents that they can just call the hotline at 562-1347 to set up a different time for collection despite his team having moved from their specific area.

Collection is presently being wrapped up in Zone 4 which comprises communities in St Mary’s North and St Mary’s South and will begin from Saturday in All Saints West and All Saints East and St Luke.

Spencer is recommending that Zone 5 residents begin putting out their bulk waste and not wait until they see trucks on their road.

“Start putting out now. We are going to be in the area from Saturday until Thursday. We have gotten complaints that ‘I have not seen the truck yet so I don’t put out’, but no, just put out. We are also asking people in zone 6 which is St Paul, St Phillip North, St Phillip South, you can start putting out now.

“We prefer to have them on the road for a week or two and capture all the bulk waste than to leave and then we have illegal dumping situations afterwards,” Spencer said.

Villages in St Phillip North, St Phillip South and St Paul will have their waste collected in September.

The solid waste team covered the first zone in the programme before pausing for Carnival celebrations and have already covered communities within St John’s Rural West, Rural South and City East, Rural North, St George and St Peter.

Since the campaign began, Spencer said, he has been surprised at the number of established illegal dump sites in some areas and the number of derelict vehicles.

“In zone one, we found a major surprise where we found a whole dump. That one site took the team an entire week just to clear up. We also found one in the Judge’s Hill area as well. Within the communities, that’s a challenge because those in the communities, in our mapping exercise, we were already kind of aware of where a lot of the dump sites were, but to find one in the midst of residential homes was quite a lot,” he added.

The exercise began on July 23 and culminates on September 8.