Jury finds Tedson Knowles guilty of 2019 murder of his live-in girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

A jury yesterday unanimously found Tedson Knowles guilty of murdering his common-law spouse, Carissa Chandler, who was fatally shot during an alleged domestic dispute on May 23, 2019.

The verdict was reached after three hours of deliberation.

Knowles 44, and Chandler, 29, lived at Barthley’s Apartment Complex in New Winthorpes and on the morning of the shooting, residents reportedly told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from the building around 3:47 am.

Knowles reportedly told officials that Chandler had been shot by someone who attempted to rob them; however soon after that the police found evidence, including the firearm – which suggested otherwise.

Knowles allegedly drove Chandler to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead.

Tedson Knowles was 44 years old at the time of the shooting