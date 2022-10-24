Jury discharged and trial postponed in Vincia James murder case

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

The murder case against Mikhail Gomes has suffered another setback that will see the prosecution and the defendant regroup early next year.

On Monday morning, High Court Judge Justice Colin Williams discharged the jury of nine due to administrative reasons.

Although the Crown which is represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Anthony Armstrong was ready to proceed with the trial, neither the defendant’s attorney Lawrence Daniel or Justice Williams would have been present to continue the proceedings if the trial was to begin yesterday as scheduled.

Daniel told the court that he had “a tight schedule” in November as he had to attend to several civil matters, while Justice Williams explained that he had at least two previously scheduled engagements to attend.

The judge, who contended that it was “the most practical decision” in the interest of justice, explained that if he had held the trial, the jury of seven women and three men would have been unable to participate in any other trials while they waited.

He also said that his decision would not prejudice the matter since no evidence had yet been presented to the court in the presence of the jurors.

The hearing was adjourned to Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at which time the court will choose another jury.

Gomes is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Vincia James in 2017.

James was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1pm on April 7, 2017.

Her body has never been recovered and Gomes denies killing her but it is believed that there is enough substantial circumstantial evidence for a trial.