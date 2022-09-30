Jury convicts man, 28, of rape

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Another rapist is to be brought to justice after a nine-member jury unanimously found him guilty.

On September 20, the High Court began to try Alfred Greenaway for raping an 18-year-old woman while he was 24.

The Crown – represented by Daniel Lattery – put forward that on September 5 2018 the victim was at her boyfriend’s home when he left for about half an hour.

While he was gone, she decided to take a nap but awoke to find someone standing by a window.

She recognised the defendant – who was practically a stranger to her – just before he ran off.

Being dressed in only vest and tights, she quickly began to put on a pair of jeans.

Suddenly, the defendant pushed the faulty door open and asked the victim for her partner.

She replied that he had gone out for a bit and Greenaway exited the house.

As the complainant continued to get dressed, the defendant returned and asked her again about her boyfriend.

She indicated that she was about to go looking for him but the defendant apparently had other ideas.

He ordered her to remove her pants but when she refused, he held a pair of scissors to her throat, removed her clothes and raped her.

Greenaway’s lawyer, Pete-Semaj McKnight, claimed that his client is mentally unstable and the defendant’s parents attempted to corroborate that.

However, the parents stated that they did not have him assessed but instead took him to church.

The jury thought that the defendant did in fact force himself upon the woman knowing full well that she did not consent.

As a result, Greenaway could face a life sentence when he returns for his sentencing hearing on November 3.

Justice Colin Williams presided over the case.