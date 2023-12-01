Junior chefs set to impress esteemed judges in Taste of Wadadli Cook-Off

- Advertisement -

The anticipation is building as three distinguished judges eagerly prepare to savour the culinary creations of talented young competitors in the upcoming Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off competition.

The grand finale is scheduled for December 4 from 3pm to 7pm at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI).

Judge Chef Olvanah Richardson-Burnette, initially on a path toward business administration, discovered her passion for the culinary arts at the age of 17 at the ABHTI.

Drawing inspiration from her experiences at St James Club and the Carlisle Bay resort, she earned CHTA scholarships and the distinction of being the first young chef recognised by esteemed local chef Julian Waterer. Chef Olvanah’s 26-year journey has encompassed roles as a chef, EMT volunteer, judge, and instructor at the ABHTI, culminating in a rewarding career in the hospitality industry.

Hailing from Freetown, Antigua, fellow judge Chef Dean Thomas is a culinary virtuoso currently making waves in Anguilla. With over 25 years of expertise, specialising in pastry, Dean honed his skills at the Antigua and Barbuda Hotel Training School and further refined them in Naples, Charleston, Phoenix, and Anguilla’s Cap Juluca Hotel.

Formerly recognised as one of the top 25 chefs in the region, Dean champions dedication, creativity, and authenticity in Caribbean cuisine. His accolades include being named “Supervisor of the Year” in Anguilla and leading Team Anguilla to multiple gold wins in the Taste of the Caribbean Competition.

Mario Colindres, whose culinary journey began in El Salvador, has worn various hats — Pastry Chef, Production and Purchasing Manager, and Operations Manager.

In 2001, he brought his culinary prowess to Goddard Catering, St Maarten, rising to the rank of Executive Chef and Operations Manager, and is currently serving as the General Manager at Goddard Catering Group Antigua and Barbuda.

Meanwhile, adding an extra layer of excitement, the judges will unveil a secret ingredient on the day of the competition, where students will showcase fungee as the star of their local dish presentation.

The Junior Chef Cook-Off is a feature of the second day of Tourism Week 2023 and will feature finalists representing St Joseph’s Academy, Antigua Seventh Day Adventist School, Antigua State College, and Sir McChesney George Secondary School.