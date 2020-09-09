Jumby Bay’s food parcels top 15,000

Spread the love













More families received a welcome donation of food recently thanks to the generosity of Jumby Bay homeowners. The private isle’s residents have now funded 10 food parcel runs, helping thousands of people affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Mark Reid, of the Jumby Bay Homeowners’ Association, told Observer that the initiative had collectively seen more than 15,000 parcels distributed. Each one includes fresh fruit and vegetables and contains enough food for 28 days.

“That equates to 420,336 days of food, weighing over 265 tonnes,” he added.