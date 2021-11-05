26.3 C
Jumby Bay homeowners gift heap of goodies to Clarevue

Kerrianne Eubanks, occupational therapist assistant at Clarevue (red dress), accepts the donated items from Jumby Bay homeowner Susan Ashworth (Photos contributed)

Kindhearted Jumby Bay homeowners again came up trumps for Clarevue patients recently by donating a mound of goodies to help improve the lives of those residing at the country’s lone psychiatric hospital.

From sandals to puzzle books, and hygiene items to new bed linens, patients were delighted to receive the gifts handed over during a special presentation.

Clarevue’s Occupational Therapist Assistant Kerianne Eubanks was on hand to accept the boxes from Susan Ashworth on behalf of the Homeowners Association on the exclusive private isle.

Jumby Bay has been one of the institution’s biggest benefactors over the years, creating an occupational therapy room and sponsoring yoga sessions and art and craft activities among other things.   

The latest donation is the result of the sixth wish-list presented to the group by long-standing volunteer Alison Archer, a much-loved face at the hospital for more than two decades.

Previous articleVirus-fighting donation aims to help keep children safe in school
