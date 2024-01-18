Julian outfoxes Bolans with a hattrick as Liberta Blackhawks win thriller

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Veteran player Lennox ‘Fox’ Julian’s flurry of goals in 14 minutes stunned Bolans at the ABFA Technical Centre in the First Division as Liberta Blackhawks won 5-2.

Wilton Rhodes was the first to score in the 23rd minute, which was the only goal scored in the first half. But onlookers were in for a treat in the second half with Lennox scoring in the 69th minute to give the Blackhawks a 2-nil advantage. But that advantage disappeared in just six minutes as Adrian Browne netted twice in the 71st and 76th minutes to draw the match level, 2-all.

But as the saying goes, it is not over until the fat lady sings. Julian scored two goals in minutes 82 and 83 to register his first hattrick of the season and put the Blackhawks back in command with a 4-2 scoreline. To add to their demise, Bolans’ Alex Joseph was sent off for allegedly using offensive, insulting, and abusive language and/or gesture to the referee.

With one man down, Tijahni Isaac scored his first and the final goal of the match in the third minute of extra time to end the match, 5-2.

The other match between Police and Jennings United saw the lawmen winning 3-nil. A penalty kick in the first half by Carl Kirby and a brace of goals from the feet of Javere Joseph in the 66th and 86th minutes made the victory possible.

At Bendals, Five Islands beat the home side 2-0 as the in-form Samuel Semper scored in the 16th and 37th minutes to help his side win on the road.