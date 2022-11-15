Judicial and Legal Services Commission decides on action against DPP, source says

- Advertisement -

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission has decided on what form of disciplinary action will be taken against Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Public Prosecution Anthony Armstrong.

The Commission which is based in St Lucia is the institution under the law, tasked to exercise disciplinary control over legal officers.

However, that decision is expected to be discussed among Cabinet members before it is made public.

Speculations are at an all-time high that the DPP who has found himself in trouble could be removed from his position altogether.

Sources within the government hinted that this may in fact be so.

Armstrong who is a native of Jamaica was arrested on arrival there two Sundays ago and faces charges in relation to his involvement in the ‘questionable sale of three properties owned by a former client approximately 20 years ago.

He is expected to return to court on Wednesday with his lawyer Hugh Wildman who intends to make submissions as to whether further charges proffered against his client should stand.