Judge to deliver decision in fraud case against ex-cop on Monday

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A judge will be revealing her decision on Monday as it relates to an ex-cop accused of fraudulent conversion.

The trial of former police officer Joshua Quinland wrapped up late last month in the High Court.

Quinland is accused of fraudulent conversion and larceny in relation to a 2020 incident, but denies committing the offence.

The Willikies man stood trial for about a week for reportedly taking monies given to him to purchase a vehicle.

Quinland was a car broker who was hired by the defendant to import a vehicle for him.

The complainant reportedly gave Quinland around $7,500 as a down payment towards the purchase of a white 2008 Honda Stepwagon but never got the vehicle or his money back.

According to the Crown’s case, the defendant did not order the complainant’s vehicle but forged documents to convince him that he did.

The defence, represented by Sherfield Bowen, believed that his client did not have a case to answer but the Judge disagreed.

The trial proceeded with Quinland testifying that the complainant wanted a white Noah van and a black Stepwagon and he ordered them both.

He claimed that those vehicles arrived but were sold by the port because the alleged victim did not meet the payment requirement.

He also said that the police, at gunpoint, destroyed all of his contracts, invoices and other proof of the transactions between him, the Japanese dealership, and the complainant.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith was supposed to deliver her verdict yesterday, but the case was instead adjourned until Monday.