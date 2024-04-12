Judge tasks minister with finding suitable detention facility for mentally ill murder accused

- Advertisement -

A judge has mandated the Public Safety Minister with identifying a suitable facility to detain a murder accused with mental health issues.

Ziggy Beazer stands accused of killing 64-year-old Leroy Caesar and is currently on remand at the national prison.

The two reportedly got into a fight in their shared cell at St John’s Police Station on December 29 2021.

The circumstances surrounding their detention remain unclear.

Caesar was discovered unresponsive and was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by EMS, where he was pronounced dead that night.

Beazer, who had been previously charged with the murder of Jermaine “Six Months” Destin, was deemed unfit for trial in July 2020 due to a schizophrenia diagnosis.

He now faces the latest murder charge and is still considered mentally unstable, as revealed in court in March following a recent psychological assessment.

However, the issue of where to hold him remains unresolved.

The country’s mental health facility, Clarevue, is reportedly at full capacity, resulting in several mentally ill individuals being housed at His Majesty’s Prison.

Prison staff and others have urged authorities to address this problem, as prison officers lack the necessary resources to manage mentally ill inmates.

The lack of action has led to instances of some such prisoners escaping and becoming involved in altercations.

Consequently, authorities have been exploring alternative accommodation for Beazer until he is deemed fit for trial.

Earlier this week, a judge instructed the minister responsible for the prison system to find a suitable location where Beazer can receive psychiatric care. The minister has been approached for comment by Observer.

The court also ordered a medical practitioner overseeing Beazer’s care to submit a report every six months regarding his fitness to stand trial, with the first report due no later than October 11.