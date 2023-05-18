Judge orders settlement discussions between Robinson and PSC for second suspension

- Advertisement -

Former Top Cop, Wendel Robinson, who has challenged his dismissal from the force, could be in line for a huge pay-out from the Police Service Commission (PSC) after another Judge ordered that the two meet to settle the matter relating to his second suspension.

In April 2018, Wendel Robinson was suspended by the PSC amid allegations of misconduct.

Later that year, a judge in a High Court ruling agreed that his suspension was indeed unlawful and ordered that he be reinstated and awarded costs.

However, in less than a day, the PSC suspended him for a second time on the basis that he was still facing disciplinary charges.

Then, in November 2019, the Commission terminated Robinson’s appointment as Commissioner of Police.

Two years later, Justice Ann-Marie Smith also ruled that the appointment of the current Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney, was “unlawful, ultra vires, null and void” but the Court of Appeal overruled that decision in 2022.

As a result, Robinson was back before the court defending himself in two separate cases for each suspension.

In March, the two parties appeared before Justice Jan Drysdale and were given some time to reach an agreement on the matter.

They were scheduled to report to the judge soon after about the outcome of the discussions, but Robinson revealed that the PSC did not show up to the Ministry of Legal Affairs on the day they agreed upon.

Justice Drysdale, therefore, gave them two more months to do so. They are now scheduled to report back to her on June 13.

Now, on Tuesday, Robinson appeared before new Judge Renee Williams in the matter involving his second suspension.

That judge also ordered that settlement discussions be held and that both parties return with a decision by July 7.

Both matters could be retried if an agreement is not reached by the stipulated dates.